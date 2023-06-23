In social networks can see a video where alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) launch a message of threat against those who engage in the business of prostitutiontelling them that he CJNG is the owner of said business and must “report”.

The video does not mention when and where the video was created, nor the area covered by said control.

In TwitterIn a tweet by journalist Alfredo Álvarez on June 22, the video is shown, with the following inscription: “REAL MÉXICO: they display women to show that the #CJNG will charge a floor or retaliate. What our government denies.

The video lasts 1 minute 10 seconds, and is seen at five hooded men, with black shirts or t-shirts with the letters "CJNG"; one of them reads a communiqué or message on a cell phone, while the others, armed, have subjected To six women young, kneeling and to which you can see a kind of bracelet yellow.

“This is so that they know that this business of the scorts has an owner: CJNG, and they have to report every week, it will be controlled with a bracelet that will be given to them by us. To anyone who does not pay attention, they will be given it He is going to load the v…, we have them located”, emphasizes the one who reads the message.

In that, one of the men, gun in handmakes one of the young women lies down on the floorand he puts he right foot on one shoulder and points the gun at him. The young woman begs her not to shoot, then she cries.

The man who reads on the cell phone gives a list of names of women, men, he also mentions agencies, prostitutes who work in canteens and barsand to those who offer their online services.