Deportivo Pereira continues with its good streak after a hesitant start in the Betplay I League. Leonel Álvarez's team added its third consecutive victory in a row which puts them in fourth place in the table with 10 units.

The Matecañas beat Alianza in Valledupar late in the game and this allowed them to climb positions. However, not everything was good news at this meeting.

And the Argentine Gonzalo Lencina who arrived in this transfer market from Junior had to leave the field around the 23rd minute and Santiago Gómez came in to replace him.

Lencina had been contributing greatly during the game, but in an unfortunate play where he collided with goalkeeper Jaime Mora, he would have caused a serious injury.

According to the club's initial diagnosis, Lencina “He has a knee ligament injury to be confirmed today by means of magnetic resonance imaging. After the necessary evaluations, the procedure to follow will be known.”



The striker had to travel back to Pereira in a wheelchair, so the injury could be significant and Leonel would lose the player for several weeks or months.

🩺Official Medical Report | #BeyondTheShield Gonzalo Lencina's initial diagnosis is a knee ligament injury to be confirmed today by means of MRI. After the necessary evaluations, you will be able to know the procedure to follow. — Deportivo Pereira 🐺 (@DeporPereiraFC) February 12, 2024

