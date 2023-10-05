You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Everything indicates that they were in a competition.
A fatal accident between high-end cars has taken over social networks around the world, after the death of two people was confirmed.
Everything indicates that the accident occurred in Sardinia, Italy, among members of the Sardinia Supercar Experience.
What happened?
It was a strong accident between models of Lamborghini Huracán Spider or Ferrari Roma, Portofino and 296 GTB.
“The bad thing about two reckless acts coinciding in the same space and time is that it almost always ends in tragedy, as happens on this occasion: at the moment in which the Portofino wants to overtake the motorhome, the Lambo also swerves to exceed it,” says the newspaper Marca.
And he adds: “The consequence is that Ferrari and Lambo collide and the latter ends up hitting the corner of the motorhome, which ends up overturning violently. Even so, the worst part goes to the occupants of the Ferrari Portofino, whose car ends up overturned. and set on fire.”
Authorities confirmed that the two occupants of the Ferrari, Markus and Melissa Krautli, Swiss, died in the fatal accident.
(Fifa clarifies the rumors: Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, qualified for the 2030 World Cup?)
