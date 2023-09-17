Although about a week has passed since the tragedy, the bodies of the victims are still emerging from the sea water off the coast of Derna, and also on many coasts of regions and cities in eastern Libya.

Members of the Authority’s rescue team, Umm al-Razm Department, found the two bodies on Sunday morning, but they were unable to recover them because they were located at the bottom of the mountain, and there were no rescue capabilities available, whether diving suits or boats, according to the head of the team, Raed Omar Aqeela.

The seawater transported the two bodies 45 kilometers to Umm al-Razm, according to Aqeela, who issued a call for help in removing them.

Bodies were found in several areas

It was recorded that the bodies of victims were found from Derna in the Al-Mukhaili area, located about 50 kilometers from it, in addition to the “Jarjar Umma municipality” and also in the number of the Batta area.

In Wadi Khubta, which is only 25 kilometers from Derna, 48 bodies were recovered, including 22 bodies that were removed from the sea by men of the General Administration of Coastal Security, and the rest were found on the beach.

While the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spoke of a death toll estimated at 11,300 deaths in Derna, citing the Libyan Red Crescent, the latter denied that statement with those data, while it was confirmed that more than 3,000 victims had been buried, according to what was recently stated by the Prime Minister. Designated by the House of Representatives, Osama Hammad.