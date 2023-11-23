Alejo Vidal-Cuadras, former president of the PP of Catalonia and founder of Vox, has been discharged from the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid where he had been admitted since the 9th after suffering an attack near his home, in central neighborhood of Salamanca.

One of the nurses on the maxillofacial surgery ward of the Madrid center where he was operated on pointed out that the 78-year-old, who was also vice president of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2014, left his room this morning. The patient “has been discharged from the hospital ward,” the center reported in a brief one-line statement signed by the management.

A hitman shot the former PP politician when he was walking down Núñez de Balboa street and fled in the company of another person who was waiting for him on a motorcycle. The victim was taken by emergency services, conscious and in serious condition, to the Gregorio Marañón hospital, where she has remained. Vidal-Quadras had a gunshot wound in the jaw area with an entry and exit hole.

The police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth, presumably a hitman of French nationality and Tunisian origin who was subject to an International Arrest Warrant (OID) issued by France.

The call iranian trackwhich suggests that the attack could be related to the ties that the politician has maintained with the dissidents of the Iranian regime since his time as a European parliamentarian of the PP (1999-2014), continues to be the main hypothesis of the researchers after being reinforced with the arrests.

Vidal-Quadras keeps in his home in a blue folder the typewritten list of the 35 influential Iranian opponents in exile who in 2013 secretly showered Vox with more than a million euros. The document is an Excel spreadsheet that includes the names, surnames and amounts confidentially contributed by dissidents to the regime of the Islamic Republic. His money was used to pay the rent, computers and furniture for the training’s first headquarters, on Diego de León Street in Madrid; the salaries of its leaders, including that of the leader, Santiago Abascal, who in 2014 held the position of general secretary; and finance 80% (800,000 euros) of the 2014 European Parliament campaign.

