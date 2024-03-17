Tennis professional Carlos Alcaraz also won the new edition of the final against Daniil Medvedev at the Masters tournament in Indian Wells and successfully defended his title. The 20-year-old Spaniard won 7:6 (7:5), 6:1 on Sunday (local time) and only had difficulties in the first set.

After 1:42 hours, Alcaraz converted his first match point and, like last year, inflicted a final defeat on the 28-year-old Russian Medvedev. For Alcaraz it is the first title since his triumph at the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon last year.

“Winning tournaments helps. That gives you confidence for the next tournaments and everything that comes,” said Alcaraz after his victory. In the first set, the world number two was already 0-3 behind, but then fought back and ultimately won the round in the tiebreak. In the second set, the Spaniard only gave up one game and had little trouble winning the first Masters tournament of the season.

Alcaraz with ankle problems

The victory meant a lot to him because he traveled to Indian Wells in ailing condition, Alcaraz reported. “I had a lot of doubts, especially about my ankle. I didn't play my best tennis, I didn't feel good. But then I improved game after game.”







The 20-year-old defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner, who started 2024 with 16 wins, in the semifinals. Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul from the USA in the semifinals.