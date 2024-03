Sunday, March 10, 2024, 9:01 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 13th edition of the Tierras Altas de Lorca Rally ended with the victory of José Antonio 'Cohete' Suárez and Alberto Iglesias who, with their Skoda Fabia, won after a great day in which they fought with Alejandro Cachón and Borja Rozada, finally second with …