Since the arrival of the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich to the team of Monterey Striped a different face has been seen in the template. Although it is true that the results have been mixed, ‘King Midas’ put the royals back in the fight for the playoffs, and now, after criticism from the fans, he came out to face two elements.
Rayados fans are not so forgiving of Vincent Jansen like the goalkeeper Stephen Andradasince they point to them as responsible for the defeat suffered by a score of 3-0 against the Tuzos from Pachuca at stake corresponding to day 16 of the contest; in addition to making them responsible also in the games against Atlas Y Cougarsrespectively.
“These are moments that each player experiences at certain moments of the tournament, I believe and trust in the ability of the players and in that sense all those who have been working, what the player has been through his years is qualified and that endorses them and that gives us confidence that they can reverse this situation,” said the Mexican helmsman.
On the other hand, Victor Manuel Vucetich He took the time to talk about the good time he has had in his second stage at the head of Rayados de Monterrey, stating that it has been good, although they have to continue improving.
“Without a doubt we started well, we recovered in an interesting way, the defensive sector was solid, but there have been absences, fatigue, the competition role that we had was too busy, too many games in two, three weeks and the absences. Yes, we had a little break because of all these types of factors and now we can come back and look for the three points to be in a better position, “he said.
That is how Monterey will be facing their last game of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, when next Saturday they face Xolos from Tijuana.
