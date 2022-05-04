João Leão (PP) says he wants to preserve his health; Deputy Cacá Leão assumes a vacancy on the ACM Neto ticket (União Brasil)

The deputy governor of Bahia, João Leão (PP), withdrew from running for the Senate in this year’s elections and will run for the Chamber on the ticket of the former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (União Brasil), candidate for state government.

Your son, deputy Cacá Leão (PP), takes his place on the plate. In March, Progressistas left the alliance with the PT that had ruled Bahia since 2007 to join the 1st place in the polls.

The triggers for the landing were the resignation of the senator Jacques Wagner (PT) of disputing the succession to the government of Rui Costa (PT) and the refusal of the senator Otto Alencar (PSD) to the invitation to take the highest place on the plate.

With the turnaround, the PT chose the until then Secretary of Education of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues, to seek permanence in the Ondina Palace and Otto kept on seeking re-election to the Senate – a vacancy that João Leão said had been promised to him by the now former allies.

For Wagner, the style of Cacá –”more contrite” in relation to the father – it has a good fit with that of ACM Neto. He sees gains and losses in change.

“The plate got younger. But Cacá has less of a chance in the state than Leão, who, as a vice-governor, circulated more in Bahia. Farther back in the race”, said the PT senator to the Power 360.

Here is the full text of the PP’s note on the exchange of the Senate candidate:

“Note from the PP of Bahia on the dispute for the Senate

“Progressistas Bahia communicates that vice-governor João Leão gave up the pre-candidacy for the Federal Senate and that federal deputy Cacá Leão assumes this mission, from now on, and will march towards victory alongside ACM Neto, pre -candidate for the Government of Bahia. João Leão will compete for a seat in the Federal Chamber.

“The decision was taken to preserve the health of the deputy governor due to the extensive agenda and intense pace of the pre-campaign of the majority slate in the interior of Bahia.

“The PP and, in particular, João Leão, even with all the vigor and animation that are peculiar to him, understand that Neto and Cacá will bring this new horizon of transformation that Bahia needs.

“Cacá is prepared for the new mission, has youth and enjoys recognized competence in the exercise of his mandate in the federal parliament.

“The PP state executive emphasizes that it remains united in this new purpose, which is to elect ACM Neto governor, Cacá Leão senator, João Leão federal deputy, re-elect the team of state and federal deputies, in addition to expanding the progressive seats in the legislature with new leaders.

“It’s time to move forward.

“Executive Commission of the Progressive Party – Bahia

“Savior – May 3, 2022”