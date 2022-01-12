Via announced this Wednesday that it has signed a contract to acquire logtech CNT, which specializes in complete offers for e-commerce operations, multimarketplace and platforms in the model plug & play (ecosystem with interaction between products and services).

The transaction amount is composed of a fixed and a variable portion (earn-out). The latter is conditioned to the achievement of performance targets and the permanence of CNT’s main executives at the head of the business. Considering only the fixed portion of the price, the transaction implies a multiple of around 0.20x GMV (gross volume of goods) in 2021.

According to Via, the main strategic differential of the acquisition of CNT is the offer of a single package of logistics solutions for the operation of e-commerce and should provide a rapid and consistent improvement in the level of service to customers and partners of the marketplace of Via, especially with regard to the shopping experience and order delivery speed.

“The transaction brings a dilution of logistics costs and contributes to: increase in Via’s NPS (Net Promoter Score); increase in customer value over time (LTV); and reducing the cost of acquiring new customers (CAC)”, states the company in a material fact. Additionally, the acquisition of CNT expands the portfolio of services for partners in the current ecosystem, generating opportunities for cross sell agnostic way to current and potential new partners or industries seeking complete solutions for e-commerce.

According to the retailer, CNT has extensive experience in the sector, with an 11-year history in fulfillment and four years in operation fullcommerce. It has two distribution centers located in Barueri (SP) and Serra (ES). Its customer base has a diversified portfolio of renowned brands such as Café Pilão, Goodyear, Gradiente, CIMED, Jafra, Santa Lolla and Kraft Heinz.

