Aston Martin’s Hungarian morning was a race against time. Sebastian Vettelgoing into a spin on Turn 10 of the Hungaroring risked compromising his Saturday. Only the great work of the mechanics – to which the four-time world champion lent a hand – allowed the former Ferrari driver to participate in qualifying. However, Vettel was eliminated already in Q1 by 68 thousandths of a delay compared to his teammate Lance Stroll, who instead advanced due to the broken headphone. Here are the words of the German immediately after qualifying.

“This morning’s accident certainly didn’t help. The whole team worked with all their might to prepare the car. Being able to hit the track in time was fantastic, we did not expect to be able to shoot. Too bad, however, that qualifying ended so early“, He told Sky Sport F1. “Yesterday we looked really competitive, the balance was very different this weekend, but that’s the way it went. New wing? It’s a small step forward, but we knew it wasn’t going to be a big change“.