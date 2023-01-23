These are the words of the showgirl: “I’m not in favor of abortion, but in my case it was the right thing to do”

Over the past few hours Valeria Marini is making a lot of talk about itself. The queen of Baggage was a guest in Silvia Toffanin’s living room very true where she let herself go to a painful confession that attracted everyone’s attention. In detail, the former gieffina made an important revelation regarding a story related to her private life. Let’s find out together what she said.

Valeria Marini has decided to get naked in Silvia Toffanin’s living room very true. Here the showgirl retraced her career and told some moments of her life that have marked her strongly. Among many, Valeria Marini confessed that at the age of 15 she was forced to abort.

A painful and unexpected confession that the queen of Baggage did to Silvia Toffanin. To the wife of Pier Silvio Berlusconi the former protagonist of Temptation Island revealed that at the age of 15 she stayed pregnant of a boy older than her.

The one experienced by Valeria, however, was one toxic relationship. Hence the showgirl’s decision to have an abortion. These were her words about it:

I didn’t know that I was going to have an abortion, I went to a private clinic, I was just a little girl.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP revealed:

I’m not in favor of abortion at all, but in that case it was the right thing to do.

Valeria confessed that her mom Gianna she was the one who pushed her toabortionsince he understood that something was wrong in his relationship.

In fact, Valeria’s mother had seen in the man that her daughter was seeing someone violent and he no longer recognized his daughter. For this reason the woman advised Valeria not to carry on the pregnancy and to go to an abortion clinic.