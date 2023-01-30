United States.- Last weekend was held in MiamiFlorida, the movie premiere ‘Magic Mikes: Last Dance‘, moment in which the protagonists and part of the production joined in an event to celebrate it.

It was Salma Hayek who swept all eyes when she dazzled on her way down the red carpet with an elegant, but delirious black dress full of transparencies, exposing her impressive figure.

the artist of 56 years old surprised the whole world by going out on the street with a net dress in black with embroidered flowers from the collection of Oscar de la RentaWithout a doubt, the hottest in your closet.

As few times, Salma Hayek went out with transparencies and a daring set of lingerie underneath that was revealed, showing that she has an incredible figure and, as expected, the compliments did not wait.

More than one million and 300 thousand reactions had Hayek’s video showing each process of her preparation for a luxury event, which made her become a trend and keep her on one of the most talked about topics on the Internet.