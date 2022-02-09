The strong emotions experienced by the fans during the 2021 world championship are about to definitively enter history in view of the start of the new championship, which will officially start on the weekend between 18 and 20 March in Bahrain. Even before those dates, even though they are already part of the sporting memory, the memories of what happened in the last season are still alive and fresh, especially as regards the long challenge that lasted between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman of Red Bull, who later became world champion, in turn cited some of the main moments of the battle consumed with the British of Mercedes, highlighting even more negative ones for him.

In particular, Mad Max underlined the episode of the violent accident that saw him involved at Silverstone, when he hit the barriers at high speed after a contact with Hamilton. In that case, the 24-year-old from the Austrian team was hospitalized for tests, just as the Englishman – once the race started – won and rejoiced with his team. An attitude that infuriated Verstappen and Red Bull, who accused Mercedes of a total lack of respect towards their opponents, thus starting a sort of cold war between them and the German team: “It was literally the most painful episode of all – told the defending champion a The Guardian – for my neck, my back and my shoulders. I can handle shocks pretty well, but it’s not good for your body or brain to have such an impact. I came home and for four days I didn’t watch TV and I didn’t do any virtual competitions, because your brain has to rest. What happened at Silverstone was disrespectful, but we looked at what we could have done better as a team. Once we got back from the break as a team we really did a good job because we won races in the second half of the season that we shouldn’t have won. “.

A series of races and successes that led to the final success for the Dutchman and Red Bull, but which were at the same time full of stress and tension. A period that the driver himself has lived intensely, and that he hopes not to repeat constantly over the next few seasons: “You can’t have this drama every single yearfor sure – he added – it’s not good for me, it’s not healthy for anyone in the team, both teams ”.