Sakhir (AFP)

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, world champion for the last three years, kicked off the new season of the Formula 1 World Championship with an easy victory on Saturday at the Sakhir Circuit, as part of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the lead over his Mexican colleague Sergio Pires, while Spaniard Carolus Saints (Ferrari) completed the podium.

Verstappen is entering the new season, and he is a candidate to win his fourth consecutive title with Red Bull, which maintained its control over last season, winning 21 races out of 22, including 19 for Verstappen alone, and the new season includes a record 24 races.