NAfter an attempted sexual assault on a woman in May this year, the Frankfurt regional court sentenced a 35-year-old man to a prison sentence of six years and one month. In the verdict, the court also ordered him to be placed in preventive detention. Early in the morning, the man pushed a woman to the ground on Textorstrasse in Sachsenhausen, dragged her onto the terrace of a restaurant and tried to rape her. Because the woman heard voices from passers-by and started screaming, witnesses became aware of her. Two chased the man until he was arrested.

The defendant only partially confessed to the crime on the first day of the trial and denied sexual motivation. While celebrating in Alt-Sachsenhausen, he said in his statement that he started talking to two men. As it turned out, they were former prisoners just like himself. They talked about their experiences in prison and the violence they saw and sometimes committed themselves. This “incited” him so much that he felt like a “superhuman,” became violent and absolutely wanted to commit violence. When he saw the injured person, who was clearly inferior to him – she is 1.55 meters tall, he is almost two meters tall – he decided to push her over.

Multiple broken bones in his face

But he did everything that happened after the shock out of fear of being discovered. The chamber sees this as a purely defensive claim: “That doesn’t make any sense. Then you could have run away immediately after the shock,” said the presiding judge during the verdict. Another argument against the claim is that his pants were half undone when he was arrested.

The woman was seriously injured in the crime. The twenty-seven-year-old suffered several broken bones in her face. She still has difficulty chewing solid food, she said as a witness in court. The crime left her with particularly serious psychological consequences: As she says, she no longer dares to leave the house alone in the dark and has panic attacks as soon as she meets unknown men.

The defendant has already been in custody twice, also for sexual offenses. In the summer of 2007, he pushed a fourteen-year-old girl off her bike, choked her and raped her. The reason at the time was that his girlfriend broke up with him after just a week of dating and shortly afterwards had a new boyfriend. About six years later, he overpowered a 17-year-old girl, punched her repeatedly in the face and back of the head and tried to touch her private parts. The girl faked a seizure and thus escaped rape. This time, too, the reason was anger at another woman who he suspected of stealing his wallet.







According to a psychiatric expert who was commissioned by the court to carry out a report, the likelihood of the defendant committing another crime is high. He has had problems with aggression since childhood. These are still there, but he has learned to control them through therapy during his previous prison sentence. However, this ingrained behavior can quickly resurface, for example through the consumption of alcohol. The judgment is not final.