Venice, Fantozzian quarrel in a 15th century palace

The rags fly into one condominium meeting to Venice, but there is a VIP among those interested, Rosario Fiorello. The showman takes sides in favor of the project to insert an elevator in a building in Ca ‘Granda overlooking the Grand Canal. It is chaos. Condominiums against, with decisions of the assembly challenged by the lawyer and relations between opposite people to say the least icy. Node of the dispute, – reads the Corriere della Sera – an elevator to be built in the court of building. May the assemblies between neighbors turn into a nightmare, with families pitted against each other this is nothing new. But when the condominium in question is not a suburban block, but Ca ‘Bernardor, a fifteenth-century building overlooking the Grand Canal in Venice, and the showman is among the tenants Rosario Fiorello in person, the elevator affair takes on completely different contours.

For some time, – continues the Corriere – those who live on the second floor have been advancing the proposal to build an elevator: there is a lady in wheelchair and the marvelous Gothic building for her is a trap between stairs, steps and unevenness. So the project was presented at the last condominium meeting last week. “It is unthinkable to make such an artifact in a courtyard like ours, to be protected for its artistic and cultural value not to be defaced with such an intervention “, the position of Gaby Wagner, a former model, designer and photographer who, with her husband, the lawyer Jean Marie de Gueldre, occupies a wing of that building “. Fiorello does not share:”The lift is needed, it must be done“.

