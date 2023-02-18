Officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) of Venezuela seized 150 kilograms of cocaine in the state of Táchira -in the west of the country, on the border with Colombia-, the governor of said region, Freddy Bernal, reported this Friday.

Bernal explained, in a post on his Instagram account, that the drugs were found by the Division against Organized Crime and the Anti-drug Division of the PNB in an “abandoned house” in the city of San Cristóbal, capital of Táchira.

“The corresponding investigations of the case are being carried out with witnesses close to the house to determine the alleged perpetrators“said the governor.

On February 13, The head of the National Anti-drug Superintendency (Sunad), Richard López Vargas, reported the seizure of 1,331 kilograms of cocaine They were inside a boat bound for Europe.

Through Twitter, the official explained that the drug was distributed in 1,190 packages that were detected during a police operation in the Sucre state (northeast, facing the Caribbean Sea) that resulted in 15 crew members being detained.

(You can read: Judge released a woman who appeared on the most wanted poster in Bogotá).

According to data from Sunad, with this operation the total number of kilos of drugs seized so far this year has reached 2,441, which has been achieved through 1,267 procedures that have left at least 1,680 people in custody.

One of these procedures was carried out on January 27, when Venezuelan security forces intercepted a boat in international waters with 324 kilos of marijuana, which were seized in a joint operation with the governments of France and Colombia, which left a total of 11 detainees.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Overdose: what to do and first aid to a person who abused drugs

-This is how two tons of ‘creepy’ marijuana that went to drug traffickers in Brazil fell

-Coca: The Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office oppose the eradication brake on mini-crops