Venezuela has created a commission to draft a bill against “fascism and any neo-fascist expression in the exercise of politics and national life”, “executive vice-president” Delcy Rodríguez announced on Sunday (24), noting that the document will be presented “as quickly as possible” to the National Assembly (AN, parliament), controlled by the Chavistas.

On the social network multiple anti-government protests.

Likewise, because of the “serious consequences for the country's economy, sovereignty and territorial integrity compromised by extremist factors that took over Parliament” in 2015 — in reference to the majority opposition — to “strip Venezuela of its resources and create internal destabilization”.

“And, finally, in consideration of the international situation, whose peace and stability are threatened by neo-fascist expressions that are installed in centers of power at the service of the global north. In Venezuela, neither fascism nor neo-Nazism will pass,” he added.

This announcement comes one day before the end of the candidate registration period for the July 28 presidential elections, in which the majority opposition, grouped in Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), denounced impediments to the registration of its candidate, Corina Yoris, proposed in view of the ineligibility that prevents María Corina Machado, winner of the primaries, from running.

In recent weeks, the PUD has also warned of a “wave of repression” and “political persecution” in the country.

This week, the president of the opposition party Vente Venezuela (VV), Henry Alviarez, and the national political secretary, former deputy Dignora Hernández, were arrested, according to the Attorney General's Office, for their alleged links with alleged violent plans related to to the next elections, bringing the number of detained members of this party, led by Machado, to seven.

For its part, the regime said on Saturday that, since 2023, authorities have deactivated “no less than seven conspiracies” with the aim of attacking “the top leadership” of Chavismo and generating an “atmosphere of political violence” in the period leading up to the Presidential elections.