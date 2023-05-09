The general secretary of the PSRM and socialist candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, José Vélez, promised this Tuesday that, if he manages to govern after the elections, he will launch free interurban transport for all citizens of the Region of Murcia in the first six months of the legislature.

This was announced by the head of the list to the Regional Assembly in an act together with the mayors and candidates of his party in the municipalities of Vega Media: Molina de Segura, Lorquí, Ceutí, Campos del Río, Alguazas and Las Torres de Cotillas, among other municipalities

«Mobility in our Region needs a profound change. We cannot continue with this lack of commitment and respect on the part of the regional government towards the citizens. We have to bet on the improvement of air quality because we must leave a better future for the following generations, “said Vélez.

In this sense, Vélez explained that it is necessary to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and help people who have to travel every day to their jobs, universities, hospitals or any other point in the Region of Murcia.

The candidate indicated that, currently, the cost of interurban transport is approximately 12 million euros, of which the current regional government subsidizes just over 6 million euros, and users pay their ticket each time they use this service. .

“We will increase the budget to cover those 12 million euros, approximately, so that it is free and, in addition, we will increase the investment to increase the frequencies, because they are currently insufficient and do not cover the needs of all municipalities,” he explained.

The socialist candidate stressed that it is a measure that will help improve the quality of the air we breathe every day and that the Region of Murcia can advance in the socioeconomic aspect. “The free movement of people to any point in the Region will make the movement greater and, therefore, increase the economic flow because it will also boost internal tourism,” he asserted.

Finally, Vélez reported that in the Region of Murcia more than 22,000 people travel by interurban transport every day, which represents a movement of more than 8 million passengers a year. And he recalled that “some municipalities governed by the PSOE, such as Molina de Segura, Lorquí, Ceutí and Las Torres de Cotillas, due to the inaction of López Miras, already have similar measures, even assuming interurban transport costs, despite the fact that it is a jurisdiction of the regional government.

«From May 28, I am very convinced that the public will show us their support to govern and that the Region of Murcia can advance and progress, we will launch free interurban transport in the Region. In other words, any citizen can travel to any municipality in this community absolutely free of charge,” he concluded.