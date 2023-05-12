The general secretary of the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia and candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, José Vélez, assured that, as of May 28, when he is regional president, he will increase investment in education to reach 5 percent. of regional GDP.

«After 28 years of PP governments in the Region of Murcia, we find ourselves with a totally abandoned education. Luckily, we have a great teaching staff and, thanks to them, education has not fallen completely », he pointed out.

Vélez recalled that the Region of Murcia is the autonomous community with the worst educational quality data in the entire country and leads the rates of failure and dropout, and yet the regional government does absolutely nothing to change this situation.

In this sense, the socialist candidate promised to implement a shock plan with an investment of 100 million euros for rehabilitation and improvements in educational centers, as well as a plan to progressively reduce ratios and expand the teaching staff .

In addition, Vélez promised to fully guarantee free textbooks to all students in compulsory stages, increase dining room scholarships and reverse the 2012 cuts. «We are going to guarantee free textbooks and we will to comply strictly, because it was a commitment that was acquired in the Regional Assembly, but the PP of López Miras is not complying with the law ».

Finally, the socialist leader remarked that there is no better demonstration than on May 28 at the polls. “It is useless to go out on the streets to defend quality education, if we do not go on May 28 to fill the ballot boxes against the laziness of the PP of López Miras to change the Region of Murcia.”

“Citizens and citizens deserve a Region at their height and that will happen from May 28, because the change in the Region of Murcia is in the hands of the citizenry,” he concluded.