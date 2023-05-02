The special project “The Best Walking Space in Moscow” was launched at VDNKh. On Monday, May 1, it was reported on website city ​​hall of the capital.

As Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, the special project tells about the green areas of the exhibition. It collected information about flower beds, squares, alleys, ponds and areas for recreation and walks.

The information was divided into thematic sections: Landscape Park, Central Promenade, Nature Reserve and Ostankino Park. Each marked location – about 50 points in total – that will be interesting to see during a walk, according to the city news agency. “Moscow”.

Sobyanin noted that, together with the Tsitsin Main Botanical Garden, the Russian Academy of Sciences developed the Green Route. On the pages of the project you can find maps of flowering lilacs and roses. Guests of VDNKh will be able to see over 1 million flowers, the TV channel notes “360”.

On April 24, it was reported that experts planted more than 60 species of bulbous plants on the territory of VDNKh.

Flowers at the exhibition occupy about 66 thousand square meters. m. More than 17 thousand square meters. m of them falls on bulbous plants.