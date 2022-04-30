If Rigoberta Bandini and Arde Bogotá have been the groups most in demand by the public in this edition, the Murcians Varry Brava and Viva Sweden will not be able to miss the Warm Up Estrella de Levante next year. This has been decided by popular acclamation by some of the ‘warmers’ who have spoken with this newspaper on Saturday afternoon. They also ask that the Cartagena group Arde Bogotá repeat.

The second day of the Warm Up smells like goodbye. Although there is still a long night to go and, above all, a lot of music to enjoy, festival-goers are already thinking about which artists they would like to hear next year. Along with Varry Brava and Viva Sweden, Vetusta Morla have been another of the bands that festival goers consider should be on the Warm Up 2023 lineup.

Vetusta Morla was one of the headliners of the last edition, held three years ago due to the pandemic. In addition, the Madrid group participated in the Warm Up Days, the prelude to this festival where the public still had to dance and sing with their masks on. There are those who also claim Izal, although these, who will play tonight at La Fica, announced last February an indefinite break.