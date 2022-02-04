In IPO, 8.8% of Var, with an option to increase the offer to 12.7% of the capital

The actions of Var Energi, controlled by Eni And Hitec Vision active in the business of exploration and oil production, will debut on the stock exchange in Oslo on February 16, 2022. He makes it known Eni in a statement, explaining that l‘Hypo approval of the request for listing will be obtained. The actions of Var Energi will be offered for sale in an indicative price range between 28.00 Norwegian kroner (about 2.81 euros at the current exchange rate) and 31.50 kroner (about 3.16 euros) per share, “correspondent – explains the note – to a equity value from Var Energi between NOK 70 billion and NOK 79 billion “.

The offer may reach up to 220,000,000 existing shares offered in equal parts by the company’s shareholders, Eni and HitecVision (through Point Resources Holding AS), with the option of an additional offer of up to 55,000,000 existing shares offered in equal shares.

The operation, the note reads, is part of Eni’s strategy for the enhancement of its own asset in order to free up new resources to be allocated for the acceleration of the energy transition strategy. Eni will continue to hold a majority stake in the company, maintaining the consolidation at equity.

