The reality boys Mario Hart, Korina Rivadeneira, Hugo García and Vania Bludau went to Piura to vacation on the beaches of Colán. Thus, through their social networks, TV figures have been sharing the most picturesque moments of their trip to northern Peru.

In that sense, on the night of December 29, the group of friends attended a concert by the Venezuelan group Bacanos. It was Hugo García who documented a funny moment that arose while sharing with his friends. Vania Bludau was the protagonist.

Vania Bludau imitates the dance of the child ‘Tilín’

As evidenced in the videos shared by the reality boys, Mario Irivarren arrived at the event in the company of his girlfriend Vania Bludau, who was quite animated. During a moment of the celebration, the popular song that became known on social networks sounded: “Eso Tilín”.

The ex-participant of Reinas de show listened to the theme and did not hesitate to perform an imitation of the dance of ‘Tilín’, jumping and generating laughter in the environment.

“Come on ‘Tilín’, give ‘Tilín‘”Hugo García said to his friend Vania, who showed off with her dance steps.

Mario Hart and Mario Irivarren, also appeared in the clip and managed to animate it.

Vania Bludau upset the set of Queens of the show dancing “Eso Tilín”

However, this is not the first time that Bludau is encouraged to take a few steps with the popular topic of social networks, because during her time in Reinas del show, the young model made a peculiar interpretation of the dance of ‘Tilín’.

Minutes before carrying out her presentation, the influencer told Gisela Valcárcel: “Please allow me to play my song.” As soon as the music began to play, Vania dazzled the entire set with her choreography.