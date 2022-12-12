Valery Plata makes history: he will play on the LPGA in 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Valery Plata, Colombian golfer.
Enrique Berardi. WALA
Valery Plata, Colombian golfer.
The bumanguesa will be the fifth Colombian in the highest female circuit of world golf.
December 11, 2022, 07:16 PM
The Colombian women Valery Silver closed a spectacular week in the last qualifying tournament for the LPGA. She played seven of the eight rounds under par and, with the 69 strokes of the last day, she achieved her card for the maximum women’s circuit for 2023.
With 25 strokes under par in the accumulated, Valery finished in third position in the series, shared with the German Aline Krauter. Thus, the bumanguesa sealed her move to professionalism with honors, and closed a brilliant year in her career.
Plata will be the fifth Colombian to play on the LPGA, after Maria Isabel Baena, Carolina Llano, and Paola Moreno. Y Maria Jose Uribe, that is still valid in the circuit after having been a mother.
Valery Plata closed a great year in his career
Last year Plata won the Women’s Amateur Latin America (WALA), a triumph that opened the doors for her to play two of the Majors, the AIG Women’s Open and The Amundi Evian Championship.
In addition, he achieved gold medals in individual and bronze in mixed pairs in the Bolivarian games, at the end of his amateur career. She is in her senior year at Michigan State University, where she is studying Supply Chain Management.
The bumanguesa was also part of the Colombian team that won the South American Senior Golf titles, Copa Andes, in 2019 and 2021.
SPORTS
With information from Fedegolf
