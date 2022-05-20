Everything was planned! Magaly Medina commented on the last thing said by Valeria Piazza Regarding the interview with Josimar for “On everyone’s lips”. After the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” confronted the model for not consulting her about her legal problems after leaving her mother and daughter at the airport police station, the “Urraca” spoke about what was revealed by the former queen of beauty in relation to the agreements made between the production of the program and the singer.

Magaly Medina: “Valeria Piazza kicked ‘On everyone’s lips'”

Magaly Medina He took a few minutes from his program on Wednesday, May 18, to comment on the interview that Valeria Piazza granted to a famous local media. This conversation caught the attention of the controversial driver, since the model revealed what happened behind the camera between Josimar and the program “On everyone’s lips”.

“Valeria Piazza kicked out ‘On everyone’s lips’. She said what we have known all our lives. She said: ‘I’m always up front when giving my opinion. I would have liked to delve much more into the subject, but there are agreements between the production and the artist. There were certain questions that we couldn’t ask him because of processes that the lawyers were seeing.’ For the next one, that you do not endorse an incorrect or illegal action, say so. That is being frontal”, affirmed the presenter of ATV.

The ‘Urraca’ also admitted that she rescues some of Valeria’s skills for television: “For me, she has a little more control over the camera and language.” However, the head of “Magaly TV, the firm” continued to attack “On everyone’s lips”: “Josimar has had his face washed 50 times, not just now. (…) If you want to defend someone, you should at least prepare yourself and know who you are defending. Thus they lose credibility. Stop being a ‘laundry’”.

What had Magaly said about Valeria Piazza?

Precisely, Magaly Medina had criticized days before Valeria Piazza, Gino Pesaressi and Brunella Horna for the questions they asked Josimar in an interview for “On everyone’s lips”. The ATV driver stated that they were “disrespecting” her public:

“They are used to it. They have made that philosophy a style of making television. They interviewed Gino Pesaressi, it’s as if I interviewed the ‘magpie’ (characteristic stuffed animal that he has on his set). (…) Valeria Piazza, what can I tell you? I see her at noon talking about shows. Excuse me, viewers, but what’s wrong with you? Why do they torture the viewers like this? If they put Brunella on the side…”.