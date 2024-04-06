Aguascalientes.- One of the wishes of the mexican soccer players is to represent the Mexican Women's National Team, but the fact that it is fulfilled must be something inexplicable.

Valeria Martinez–goalkeeper of the Necaxa Women's Club-, who is experiencing his ninth consecutive campaign with the CentellasI had the illusion of hearing his name and surname at the moment the announcement of the strategist of the U20 Women's Tri, Ana Laura Galindo.

In the first instance, Ok Martinez was not considered by the teacher for the friendly matches against Costa Rica national team sub-20after calling Renatta Cota (León), Carmen López (Pachuca) and Mariangela Medina (Tigres).

However, Valeria Martinez He committed to continue working to enthusiastically receive that first opportunity with the Mexican Women's National Teaml, which arrived hours later.

After the practice of the Centellas Club Necaxa, the goalkeeper 18 years old received the news that they called from the Women's National Team sub-20 to report with the rest of the selected.

The information made Valeria Martinez and the emotional moment was recorded in a video that the red and white team shared as well as the same Under-20 National Team. “The best is coming, OKto give everything for Mexico!”, reads the publication of the Women's Tricolor.

In it Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, Valeria Martinez adds 990 minutes by being immovable in the eleven games he has already played Necaxaa club that is in fifteenth position with nine figures.

