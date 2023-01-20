Valentina Vignali lands … in the NBA: “fashion show” in Paris for the former star of Big Brother Vip

There basketball champion and tv star (from Big Brother to Men and Women, among the many programs of which Valentina Vignali was the protagonist) e social (only on Ig it has over 2.6 million followers) flew to Paris to attend the European trip of the National Basket Association which led to theAccor Arena of Bercy i Detroit Pistons hey Chicago Bulls (126-108 the final score). Cheers for Magic Johnsonglory of the Los Angeles Lakers 80s (memorable his challenges against Larry Bird and his Boston Celtics) who takes the ovation of the French public.

Valentina Vignali (Instagram valentinavignali)



But in the magical night to enchant the social public is one Valentina Vignali more beautiful than ever who ‘parades’ entering the Parisian sports hall…

Valentina Vignali, who paraded at the Paris Arena for the NBA match. Video





