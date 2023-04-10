Direct Chronicle

Lucas Robertone said in the days before this game, crucial to define which three teams have to leave the League, that Valencia, unlike Almería, which is a neighbor of the underworld, is not used to this distressing situation that It is living week after week leaning into the abyss. The Argentinian from Almería knew what he was talking about: in each pass of the Valencian team, historically a good client of the Champions League, only one exercise in Second Division, gravity was felt, the weight of responsibility. While Almería gave up dominance, uncomplexed, hoping that their number would come out in the counter-attack lottery.

2 Fernando Martínez, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic, Chumi, Arnau Martínez (Pozo, min. 65), Samuel Costa, Lucas Robertone (Eguaras, min. 93), Álex Centelles, Gonzalo Melero (César De la Hoz, min. 78), Leo Baptistao (Ramazani, min. 78) and Luis Suárez (Kaiky, min. 92) 1 Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Gayá, Cenk Özkacar, Mouctar Diakhaby, Andre Almeida, Nico González (Hugo Guillamón, min. 49), Samu Castillejo (Cavani, min. 73), Samuel Lino (Yunus Musah, min. 73), Hugo Duro and Justin Kluivert (Francisco Martinez, min. 41) goals 1-0 min. 48: Gonzalo Melero. 2-0 min. 58: Srdan Babic. 2-1 min. 60: Samu Castillejo. Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Foulquier (min. 6), Chumi (min. 19), Luis Suárez (min. 22), Lucas Robertone (min. 42) and Francisco Martinez (min. 86)

That happened as soon as the second half began, with a goal from Melero that left Rubén Baraja’s team stunned. The coach suddenly discovered that he had dented his lead by leaving Cavani on the bench for the benefit of Hugo Duro, a striker whose fighting ability is valued more than his sense of smell. This criterion and the injury of Kluivert, one of the few Valencianistas who headed for the rival area oblivious to the fears that his teammates have around their necks, left Valencia baffled.

The success of Almería seemed to strip Valencia, which brought out all its complexes. Rubi’s team grew, he saw Valencia gasping and went head-on for his opponent. Only three minutes later, in one of the specialties of the house, a corner kick, Babic scored with a header to make it 2-0.

These two goals difference, with Almería coming out of the relegation place with which they arrived at this match and conceding Valencia in their place, seemed to convince Pipo Baraja’s men that there was nothing to lose. The impudence had its prize at game time, with a goal by Samu Castillejo that ended the terrible curse of his team, which had spent all of 2023 without having scored far from Mestalla.

Baraja has decided to fit Valencia with tractor wheels for this very arid stretch of five games against direct rivals in the race to escape relegation. Perhaps because, as Robertone says, those from Mestalla don’t know how to manage this situation. Almería knows every centimeter of its defects and among them, at least on this afternoon that must have seemed like spring, there is no impatience. This formation does not rush, does not lose the site and believes in its model. They are not dazzling arguments, but they can save you.

Valencia, for whom it is always winter, a leaden winter, put on the table more chaste than class and in the final stretch, a millimeter pass from Gayá put the ball on the head of Hugo Duro so that he filled Baraja with reason, but his shot went high and with it the hopes of Valencia, who not only lost the game but also the goal coefficient (these two teams tied at Mestalla).

