Mining reached BRL 391 billion; surpasses Petrobras, which now occupies the 2nd position in the ranking, with R$ 361 billion

THE OK surpassed the Petrobras as the national company with the highest market value on the B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. The mining company reached BRL 391 billion against BRL 361 billion from the oil company, according to a survey by TradeMap forwarded to Power360🇧🇷

There was growth of 24.5% compared to November 1, when Vale was at R$ 314 billion. The company’s shares closed this Thursday (1.Dec.2022) up 0.55%, quoted at R$86.18.

Petrobras, in turn, had a market value of R$416 billion at that time – a 13.2% devaluation. On October 21, the oil company reached BRL 521 billion, its highest result in history.

Vale reached BRL 508 billion on March 7. According to TradeMap, the company’s lowest point in 2022 took place on September 2, when it closed at BRL 289 billion.

Click on the infographic below and see the daily trajectory of the shares of the two companies in 2022: