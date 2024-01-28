Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 20:45

The national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, meets this Monday, 29th, with mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to nominate Ricardo Nascimento de Mello Araújo, reserve colonel of the Military Police, as vice-president in the race for the capital paulista. The military man is Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) choice for the position, and the acceptance of his name by Nunes will seal the alliance between the mayor and the former president.

A faithful follower of Bolsonaro, Mello Araújo would be a kind of Bolsonaro's representative in a possible new Nunes administration. The mayor, in turn, would gain reinforcement on the public security agenda during the campaign, attracting, above all, Bolsonaro voters.

The colonel was director of Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo (Ceagesp), a federal public company, under the former president's management since October 2020. In January 2023, already under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) , was dismissed from office. Previously, he commanded Rota, a special battalion of the São Paulo Military Police, between 2017 and 2019.

To the Estadão, Valdemar confirmed this Sunday, 28, that the colonel's name will be placed on Nunes' table at the meeting scheduled for 8:30 am. According to him, public safety will be the priority topic of the meeting.

Mello Araújo's suggestion for the composition of the ticket will be analyzed by the parties that have already signed an alliance for Nunes' re-election, according to the mayor. The emedebista pre-campaign has, so far, the support of Republicamos, the acronym of governor Tarcísio de Freitas, Solidariedade and PP.

“It's still a bit early (for the vice president's definition), the election is far away, they're anticipating it. But we wait tomorrow to see what Valdemar will bring and then present it to the parties that are part of the coalition”, said Ricardo Nunes this Sunday, before participating in an event in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, promoted by the Confederação Israelita do Brasil, Federação Israelita of the State of São Paulo and Congregação Israelita Paulista.

Bolsonaro and Nunes alternated moments of closeness and distance during the last year. In December, the former president even said that he would support federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), his government's Minister of the Environment, in the municipal election.