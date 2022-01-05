The government will not require a prescription to immunize children ages 5 to 11 against Covid-19. The announcement is from the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who presented, this Wednesday (5), the details of the immunization plan for minors. The two doses will be applied at an interval of eight weeks. It is not yet known whether children will need a booster dose. Written authorization will only be required if the child does not have a responsible parent present at the time of vaccination.

Pediatric doses of the vaccine should arrive in Brazil from the second half of January. The vaccination of children will be done with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, authorized by the National Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The vaccine contains a unique pediatric formula that is different from the immunizing formula for adults.

+ Covid-19 cases rose by 33% in the city of São Paulo in December

Children will be vaccinated in descending order of age: from the oldest to the youngest, with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disability and to quilombola and indigenous children.

The Ministry of Health initially ordered 20.5 million doses. Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that there are just over 20 million children between 5 and 11 years old in Brazil. In 2020 and 2021, there were 152 deaths of children aged 5 to 11 years by Covid-19, according to the ministry.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?