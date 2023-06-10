Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

Italy is the land of the sweet life. But it also harbors a few bizarre laws. Holidaymakers should know one thing better – otherwise it could get expensive.

Munich – Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans. Every year, the fantastic weather, the azure water, the southern temperament and the traditional cuisine attract millions of people from all over the world to the southern European country. Because nowhere is “dolce far niente” (“sweet idleness”) lived more than in Italy.

In Bella Italia the clocks tick a little slower, tourists can truly enjoy the “sweet life” there. But the beauty and popularity of the country also has its downside. How Reisereporter.de writes, especially in the high season, the high rush of holidaymakers causes congested streets, fully occupied beaches and long waiting times at sights and restaurants. Housing for locals is also becoming scarce as apartments are often converted into vacation rentals. Italy is now taking action against the massive tourist rush with “red zones” and bed stops. But the popular travel destination also has some bizarre laws that can spoil your vacation quickly.

Sitting on the steps of the cathedral or other monuments is illegal in many of Italy’s historic centres. (symbol image) © Imago

Italy: Violators of this law face heavy fines

Lombardy is one of the richest regions in the country. Holidaymakers who are drawn to the magnificent capital of Milan should definitely follow one rule, otherwise it will be expensive. Because according to the Swiss daily newspaper Blick.ch Sitting at historical monuments in the Milan area is severely punished. The same applies to the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome. Eating and drinking is also prohibited in some places.

Rediscover a country: you have never seen Italy like this View photo gallery

Sitting on historical steps is said to cost around 160 euros. If you’re looking for a shady spot when it’s hot, you shouldn’t sit in the shadow of a cathedral. It gets weirder. Trees are not for climbing, at least according to the Milan authorities. If you do it anyway, you have to expect a fine of 40 euros.

Millions of tourists are expected in Italy for the summer vacation of 2023. Italy threatens tourism collapse. The country wants to prepare for this. Regions, islands and cities are already taking a number of measures. (Vivian Werg)