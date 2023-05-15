Once again, it is shown that if BTS’s Jungkook and V released a song together, the success would be titanic. It is enough to observe everything that causes the Taekook when they publish or publish photos and/or videos of both on social networks. Let’s remember that young South Korean singers, composers, music producers, dancers and models make up ARMY’s favorite shipthe faithful army of fans of bangtan sonyeondan.

For those who don’t know, in the kpop, a ship is a term derived from “relationship”, used by fans, to create a very close relationship between two idols regardless of gender. Recently, on his personal Instagram profile, Kim Taehyung, better known as V for BTSshared a series of photographs and videos of what he has been doing in “these days”as he himself expressed in his post.

To the surprise of his millions of fans, V shared a photo with his great friend Jeon Jungkookhe BTS Golden Maknae, who last March was named a Global Ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. Said image of TaeKook was taken after they attended the VIP premiere of the movie “Dream”starring IU (Kookie’s crush) and Park Seo Joon (one of Tae’s best friends).

The TaeKook, the favorite ship of the BTS ARMY.

Likewise, the K-Pop idol published a video with Jungkook and his friends from the Wooga Squad (Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy), which he filmed after the “Dream” premiere.

“You can’t imagine how happy I am now, I love living, I love life, I love TaeKook, I love you so much I can’t stop crying,” a fan said on Twitter. These are other of ARMY’s messages: “Do you remember when Taehyung uploaded a photo to his Instagram, where he appeared very close to Jungkook and the whole internet collapsed, that’s right, it was just yesterday” or “my parents on a date”.

Another of the great surprises that the BTS ARMY took, Tae revealed that he was recording his first solo album. So far the date when it will be launched is unknown. It should be remembered that V has released several solo songs, which have been very successful: “Scenery”, “Winter Bear”, “Sweet Night” (for the “Itaewon Class” OST), “Snow Flower” duet with his friend Peakboy and “Christmas Tree” (for the “Our Beloved Summer” OST).