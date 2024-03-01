People know that Obtaining a green card grants the right to live and work in the United States. However, not everyone knows that the process to obtain permanent residence can also be carried out outside North American territory, although it is necessary to meet a series of requirements. Find out what the differences are between doing it outside or inside, according to the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The government agency shares that, based on United States immigration laws, There are a variety of options for people to apply for permanent residence, Also known as a green card. It is necessary that each case be evaluated to know under which category the application can be submitted. But in general, there is a difference between carrying out the procedure within the country and outside of it.

Green card within the United States

You only have to make a status adjustment. In that case, it is necessary to have an approved immigrant petition, for example, a visa, and submit Form 1-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

The process begins through the Uscis website, in the Adjustment of Status tab, where you can obtain more information about the process according to the immigration category you have.

Green card outside the United States

If you are outside the United States, then you must complete consular processing before the State Department. In that case, the process is longer because you first have to process an immigrant petition and wait for a visa.

The first step in this process is determine the reasons why you will request to emigrate to the United States permanently and legally, it may be, for example, because you will marry a US citizen or someone who already has a green card.

After carrying out a first petition process, you must wait for the USCIS decision. Initially, you will be notified from the National Visa Center when said document is now available. You must attend your appointment and, once you have this procedure, you can start a new process to request residency.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service details on its portal the steps to obtain the green card.

Categories to obtain permanent residence

Whether you are inside or outside the United States, The steps to follow to obtain the green card include submitting the petition; pay the corresponding fee; attend an appointment to take biometric data, that is, fingerprints, photographs and signature; Go for an interview and finally get an answer about your application.

To have a greater chance of obtaining an affirmative response, you must apply for a green card in the category that corresponds to your case. You can find out the requirements in detail on the Uscis website, but in general terms These are the eligibility categories for the green card: