Through its official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es), they warned: “Protect yourself from scammers who call and demand payment of fees. We will never call you to ask you to pay immigration fees. All forms are available for free download on our website.”.

In addition, they provided a link to an article on their official website in which the appliers You will be able to find not only the different types of scams, but also the large number of forms available at Usciswhich are the only safe way to provide all of your personal information and rest assured that you are not giving it to any scammer.

Protect yourself from scammers who call and demand payment of fees. We will never call you to ask you to pay immigration fees. All forms are available for free download on our website. Learn about scams: https://t.co/UB3gZPprBi — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) July 1, 2024

What to do if you encounter an immigration scam in the United States, according to Uscis?

At Uscis, they constantly offer different tools to their applicants to facilitate their procedures, as well as adequate protection against online scams. In fact, they recommended that, If you notice a scam of this type, report it as soon as possible..

To do this, you can find on the official Uscis website a section where they explain the procedure to report any type of fraud: there you will find a list that indicates the steps to follow for each specific state when you want to report one of these situations.

They also clarified that Reporting scams “will not affect your immigration application or petition”and many states even allow you to file a report anonymously to protect your identity, if you prefer. The service compiled contact information for each state so you know where to contact them in your area.