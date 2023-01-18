By Kate Chappell

KINGSTON (Reuters) – Olympic champion Usain Bolt is trying to recover more than $12.7 million that has disappeared from his account with a Jamaican investment firm and is willing to take the case to court if necessary, his lawyer has said. former athlete.

Bolt was informed last week that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled to just $12,000, lawyer Linton Gordon told Reuters late on Tuesday.

“We will go to court with the matter” if the company does not return the funds, Gordon said.

“It is a huge disappointment, and we hope that the matter will be resolved in such a way that Mr. Bolt get his money back and live in peace.”

SSL said in a January 12 statement that it became aware of a former employee’s fraudulent activity and has escalated the matter to law enforcement, adding that it has taken steps to protect assets and strengthen protocols.

SSL did not immediately respond to an email or phone call seeking further comment.

The Jamaican Police Force said Monday that its financial investigation and fraud teams were investigating “alleged fraudulent activity on SSL that allegedly affected Mr. Usain Bolt, among other individuals.”

Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said late on Tuesday that SSL had allegedly committed “alarming and perverse fraud” and that authorities would “bring all perpetrators to justice”.

Bolt’s account was intended to serve as a retirement fund for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter and his parents, Gordon said.

(Reporting by Kate Chappell in Kingston and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas);