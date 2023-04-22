Usain Bolt He is 36 years old, but in the imagination of those who saw him fly on the athletics tracks, he is already a veteran. Five years ago he announced his retirement to go into eternity as one of the most important athletes of all time. Eight Olympic gold medals and eleven first places in world championships clearly speak of a man who is synonymous with speed and who is already a legend.

The Jamaican-born man gave an interview with L’Equipe, in which he referred to everything he has achieved in his life and how he would face the competition today, while he recounted some obstacles that life put in front of him and how his body has changed after leaving the activity.

(Heartbreaking account of the technician of the dead cyclist in the Anapoima Classic) (Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video)

without masks

Soccer fan – and Manchester Utd-, says that currently it is the only sport he practices, although he does it “once a week and with friends”.

“Now I have to get in shape for Socceraid in Manchester in June,” Bolt says. I have a plan for that (smiles): go to the gym regularly, play soccer once a week, hit the running track twice a week, do laps to get my lung capacity back, and expect to last 90 minutes. Because right now, 15 minutes tops and I’m dead.”

“In a world of lies, where is the truth? The demonized world. What is its root? Money,” Bolt said on his social networks. See also Diana Peñuela does not let go of the leadership in the Vuelta a Colombia Femenina

This question of physical condition is not good for him, according to what he tells L’Equipe. “I am not entirely satisfied with the situation. In my career, my coach insisted that I stay under 220 pounds (100 kg), like 215 (97 kg). My last season I was at 225 (102kg), and now I’m at 250 (113kg, for 1.95m), but my goal is to lose at least 4kg. The idea is to do it for Socceraid and keep that weight afterwards, ”he explains.

But when he saw his time in Tokyo (9.80), in the final of the Olympic Games, Didn’t he say he would have won?

-I have always had one thing in mind: train to beat the best, whoever they are. If Justin Gatlin was running 9.7, I had one goal, running 9.6 to beat him. And if it was 9.8, then run 9.7. So I think if he had stayed in the sport, he would have continued to be dominant.

-In response, Jacobs offered him a duel, a kind of show in the Coliseum, in Rome…

No, I’ve already turned the page. I could have considered it two or three years after my retirement, but not five or six, it is too late.

Usain Bolt, Jamaican athlete

-How much would it be worth today in the 100 meters?

-(Laughs) It would be horrible. He would die in the last 30 or 40 meters.

Usain Bolt also has room to lament a very painful personal situation that he experienced in recent times, the loss of a huge amount of money due to investments that ended badly.

“What happened is that we invested in a bank, in a financial institution. An investment started in 2012. And this entity regularly informed us that everything was going well, that it had invested in this and that, that it was growing. But in the end, they stole my money. Boom, suddenly they announce that everything is gone. ‘What do you mean? What do you mean it’s all gone?’ ‘The money has gone…’”, said the former sprinter, who estimates the loss at around 12 million dollars. Bolt advises that he will go to court to try to recover his money, but also acknowledges that he is far from broke: “We were smart enough to diversify our investments,” he says with a smile.

The Tokyo Winner

Then he pointed to Erriyon Knighton (the American finished fourth in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics at the age of 17 and his mark is already only 3 tenths behind Bolt’s) as a possible successor: “If he has the right coach, he will be formidable in the 200 meters. He will be a great ”. But he says he never spoke to him. And he gave a graphic explanation about it: “I have never spoken to him. It’s like with Jacobs, people say to me: “You’ve never congratulated them…”. But no one said anything to me when I made my way, nor in my entire career. I did not understand that it was so important to congratulate. Especially when you don’t know the person. And then there are people, like (the very demonstrative American) Noah Lyles (double 200m world champion), who obviously don’t need it. The thing is, I met Jacobs, we talked, it was nice, like we were friends, and then I congratulated him.”

(Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him)

THE NATION