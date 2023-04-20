Two cheerleaders were shot in a Texas parking lot after one of them got into a car she mistook for her own, in a series of similar incidents involving use of weapons this week in the United States.

A man fired multiple shots at the young women, seriously injuring onethe police reported.

(Also: Ralph Yarl: What about the young black man shot for ringing the wrong bell?)

The shooting, which occurred Tuesday, came days after a black teenager, Ralph Yarl, was shot in Missouri and a young woman was shot to death in upstate New York, both by show up at the wrong address.

‘He pulled out a gun and started shooting at all of us’

In Texas, four elite teen cheerleaders rode together in one of their cars to practice, then drove back to a supermarket parking lot in the city of Elgin, where the rest usually leave their vehicles, after midnight.

One of them, Heather Roth, said she got out of her friend’s car and went to what she thought was her vehicle and He opened the door, before realizing that there was a man sitting inside.

She then returned to her friend’s car. “I see the guy get out the passenger door, and rolled down the window and was trying to apologize,” he said in a video shared by local ABC affiliate KTRK.

“He just pulled out a gun and then started shooting at all of us,” he said. The 25-year-old suspect, Pedro Tello Rodriguez, was arrested, the Elgin Police Department said.

Another cheerleader, identified by local media as Payton Washington, “She suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by helicopter.“said the police.

A GoFundMe campaign, which had raised nearly $70,000 as of Wednesday morning, said “Payton was shot twice and critically injured. She is stable in ICU and will have a long road to recoveryRoth sustained a scratch and was treated at the scene, KTRK said.

Protesters attend a rally in favor of Ralph Yarl, demanding greater gun control and more justice in cases of racial violence.

Gun violence in the United States

The Deadly shootings occur regularly in the United Statesa country of about 330 million people and about 400 million weapons.

Ralph Jarl, 16 years old, was shot twice after ringing the wrong doorbell in Missouri while trying to pick up his siblings. The suspected shooter, an elderly white man, turned himself in.

And last Saturday night, a homeowner fired at a vehicle that mistakenly stopped in the driveway of his parking lot, because the four occupants believed that it was the house of a friend. A 20-year-old woman who was traveling there died.

