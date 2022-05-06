Cristina Maria Albertini, Alessandra Lanzara and Emanuela Scribano invited to join the academics of one of the most important centers in the world for multidisciplinary studies on new emerging and complex problems

NEW YORK. Three Italians, Cristina Maria Alberini, Alessandra Lanzara, Maria Emanuela Scribano, are among the 268 personalities just named in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the prestigious American Academy, founded in 1780, which imprints the direction of research and analysis in political science, technology, global security, international affairs, social policy, education, arts, humanities.

It is “an honor that indicates the high consideration given by the leaders of each area to which the nominees belong and of the whole nation” towards the newly elected academics, reads the letter sent by the president of the Academy David W. Oxtoby and by the head of the board of directors Nancy C. Andrews to new members.

The three women, chosen and invited to join the academics of one of the most important centers in the world for multidisciplinary studies on new emerging and complex problems, come from centers of excellence and disparate experiences: Cristina M. Albertini, nominated for neuroscience, comes from New York University; Alessandra Lanzara, is full professor of physics at the University of California – Berkeley; Emanuela Scribano was selected in the Philosophy and Religious Studies section at the ‘Ca Foscari University in Venice. They will have to join the Academy through a formal acceptance letter, which will enter the casket where the adhesions of present and past members who have made history are kept. Among these John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, who were among the founders of the Academy; over 200 noble awards and the likes of John F. Kennedy, Mr Luther King, Madeline Albright, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein and Nelson Mandela.