Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The situation of the pandemic in the country is serious, accepted the Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, who highlighted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC), puts to Mexico at level four, the highest in Covid-19 infections They ask you to avoid traveling to Mexico if possible.

The official indicated that tourism continues to arrive in the entity and Mazatlan, but work must continue to contain infections and the recommendation to the population is to keep a healthy distance, avoid crowds, use face masks and get vaccinated.

The indication of the governor Rubén Rocha Moya, is to go through all the corners of the state and convince people who still do not protect themselves to accept to be vaccinated.

Read more: Municipal Government of Mazatlan boasts 6 days of Covid-19 down

Cuen Ojeda stressed that it has not yet been defined whether there will be a carnival, but the medical staff, nurses and the director of the general hospital of Mazatlán, Carlos Leonel Verdugo “have let me know that they do not agree”, since they are the ones who attend to patients and are in contact with relatives of patients.

The official accepted that there is a slight drop in infections, but what is worrying today is the increase in patients hospitalized for the coronavirus and the deaths.

Read more: Displaced people manifest in Mazatlan; demand attention from the authorities

Between 68 and 70 percent of those who die are older adults who are not vaccinated and also have some comorbidity.