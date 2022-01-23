The only sure thing is those unregistered planes that come and go from the most secretive military bases in the United States

Janet Airlines: this is the name, now in common jargon, of one US airline Rather mysterious, which is warming the hearts of the people conspiracy theorists. In fact, the company does not sell tickets, does not communicate the list of its passengers and does not display its destinations on the boards. Yet it has been around for fifty years, its flights appear in air traffic monitoring and its aircraft are not at all hidden from view.

READ ALSO: Aliens on Earth? The Pentagon admits UFO hunting. Alien breakthrough

It doesn’t even have a name but by now we are used to calling it “Janet Airlines“from the word that its highly selected pilots use as a call sign. Some say it is an acronym for”Just Another Inexistent Terminal“, or” just another non-existent terminal “or a more prosaic”Joint Air Network for Employee Transportation“which stands for” joint air network for the transportation of employees. “And these are certainly not the most imaginative theories arising from the mystery surrounding its operations.

Most flights depart from McCarran International Airport Las Vegas, in a sector far from the commercial slopes but visible. Nearby there is a larger operational military sector in Sicily which is part of one of the main destinations of the enigmatic vector: theArea 51, designation well known to anyone who knows even the most famous in a superficial way conspiracy theories.

It is in theArea 51 which is said to be preserved on body of the alien which, on July 2, ’47, would be crashed in Roswell aboard a UFO. It is in this slice of Nevada desert that, according to some conspiracy enthusiasts, that would have been filmed Moon Landing which – they say – would never have happened, but the most popular version, the one where Stanley Kubrick appears as director, claims that the set was Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino.

The “Janet Airlines” has therefore made many conspiracy theorists fly on the wings of the imagination. The secrecy surrounding its activities has led many to believe that those aircraft are carrying “men in black“committed to studying i secrets of extraterrestrial life or experimenting with technologies from other worlds, keeping humanity in the dark. Or that, from time to time, they carry the aliens themselves.

READ ALSO: Alien invasion of Earth. Imminent. The prediction of Nostradamus

And instead very plausible that “Janet” is carrying military personnel engaged in super-secret operations. For what little is known after the declassification of numerous CIA documents in 2013, Area 51 hosts confidential tests on aerospace technologies. The few other destinations in Janet Airlines: Edwards Area Force Base, China Lake Naval Station, Air Force Plant 42 and Area 52, Utah, where, according to some more recent conspiracy theories, all the evidence of the existence of extraterrestrials once kept in Area 51, now “burned”, would have been moved.

And it’s right in Utah, in the office of the Hill Air Force Base in Layton, according to official documents, that the airline would be registered to operate nationally. What little you know of Janet Airlines is having a fleet of 11 aircraft – six B737-600 and five Beechcraft 1900 and 200C – which take off and land but without turning off the transponder, as the most imaginative would always like to Gold Coast Terminal, away from the commercial area. The aircraft’s fuselage has only a red or blue stripe running from end to end, with no logo or inscription. There is only the registration number printed on the queue.

According to Jalopnik specialized site, when the planes take off from Las Vegas, they communicate with the McCarran Control Department via a call sign called “Janet 210” or “Janet 301”. But, once in the air, direct flights to Area 51 are registered with Nellis Air Force Base, which oversees airspace in southern Nevada. Having flown over the narrowest airspace on the planet, the flight changes frequency and call sign. Thus “Janet 210” or “Janet 301” become “Racer 25” or “Bones 58”, as appropriate.

The US Air Force has never confirmed that it owns the airline. There are those who claim that the technological company Aecom is managing it and, in 2018, published a job offer for pilots on its website. The main requirement, explains ‘La Nacion’, was that candidates should give clearance to operate at a “top secret” level of security and accept “thorough investigations” into their personal and family history. Conditions that are not set by anyone commercial vector and which have raised suspicions. But, once again, it hasn’t come no denial or official confirmation. The mystery continues. The only sure thing are those planes without that inscription they come and go from the most secretive military bases in the United States.

READ ALSO

The compulsory vaccination begins to creak

Treatments denied, Grimaldi after the Tar: “resign everyone”