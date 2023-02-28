The United States assured on Tuesday that if China provides lethal weapons to Russia it will have a serious problem not only with the United States, but with other countries around the world, while warned that it will not hesitate to punish Chinese companies or individuals who violate sanctions or otherwise support the Russian military effort.

“What I can say is that we warned China very clearly about the implications and consequences of proceeding with the provision of such (lethal) support,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference after holding a meeting with five Central Asian countries in the C5 format +1 in Astana.

“We will not hesitate, for example, to target Chinese companies or individuals who violate our sanctions. or get involved in another way in supporting Russia’s war effort,” stressed the head of US diplomacy in the Kazakh capital.

He reiterated that the United States makes these warnings based on “information we have that China is evaluating moving from non-lethal support that some companies provide to the Russian war effort in Ukraine to lethal material support.”

I hope China takes what we said very seriously.

Blinken, who will now travel to Uzbekistan before proceeding to India to participate in the G20 ministerial meetingstressed that China cannot be in mass and chiming when it comes to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“It cannot put forward peace proposals on one side while fueling the flames of the fire that Russia started on the other. I hope China takes what we said very seriously. (…)”, he insisted.

The head of US diplomacy argued that if China takes the step of sending lethal material to Russia, this “would not only be a serious problem for China’s relations with us, but also a serious problem for its ties with countries around the world.

Blinken assured that This is how you have heard it from other partners with whom he has addressed the US concern, and who has conveyed the possible consequences directly to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

EFE