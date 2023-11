Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 217,000 in the week ending October 28. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 210,000 claims in the latest week.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, for the second time in a row, in line with expectations, to remain at a level ranging between 5.25 and 5.5 percent, which is the highest in 22 years..