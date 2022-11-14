On the sidelines of a meeting with her French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, Yellen said ending the war in Ukraine was “a moral imperative, and it is simply the best thing that can be done for the global economy.”

The war in Ukraine is not officially on the agenda of the summit, which includes 20 major economies.

Moscow called on the G20 to focus on economic and financial issues, rather than political and security issues, but the war between Russia and Ukraine, which erupted last February, had profound economic repercussions, manifested in high energy and food prices.

Indonesia, the summit host, calls for peace negotiations, and refuses to directly condemn Moscow.

Bruno Le Maire, for his part, stressed the need to act to mitigate the economic effects of the conflict.

“I think the first issue on the table is how to lower energy prices and how to get rid of inflation,” the French Economy Minister said.