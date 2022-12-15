The Biden government will once again offer free covid-19 tests to all Americans. This was announced in the last hours by The New York Times.

This decision is added to a contingency plan that plans to avoid a possible increase in cases of infections by covid-19 and other winter diseases.

After three months since it stopped offering free trials, the covidtests.gov website will offer four types of rapid tests, starting this Thursday. The page offers a phone line and visits to American homes to do four types of tests, all for free.

The United States has experienced, since 2020, five waves of the pandemic, including three in the past year, that were driven by new variants.

Covid-19 infections have increased considerably on the dates of Decemberand it is expected that the mobilizations of the next Christmas festivities and celebrations in closed spaces could be a factor that increases covid cases.

The covidtest.gov page also covers any citizen who has occupational health insurance, which would pay for up to eight tests from home each month for each person on the health plan.

Also, the Biden government resumed a measure used previously to maintain health control during an uptick in infections. It will reserve personnel and equipment in case they have to attend overwhelmed hospital residences.

The Biden government also asked states and citizens to get free tests and vaccinations. These government and health policy strategies have been widely defended by the scientific community and internationally recognized as effective measures to reduce infections and fatal cases of covid-19.

Likewise, Biden reiterated the already existing protocols and measures for citizens such as preventive quarantine after a trip or the protocols for members of the government.

The US government, like many nations around the world, is having trouble convincing most Americans for booster doses to be given.

The reduction in infections, the prolongation of measures that erode their effectiveness, and the return of the vast majority of people to daily life have meant that not only the United States, but also countries like China, find it more difficult to convince citizens to adopt preventive measures for covid-19or in the case of the Asian giant, see a rebound after the relaxation of measures.

The strategies of the United States are framed in a prevention of own diseases that the winter season that brings with itsuch as the flu or colds, as well as worsens the symptoms of covid-19.

The White House is trying to get authorization from Congress to obtain more energy financing against covid-19.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from agencies and media