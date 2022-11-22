US Supreme Court grants access to Trump’s tax returns

The Supreme Court of USA this Tuesday cleared the way for the tax returns of the former president donald trump be turned over to a committee of the House of Representatives.

Trump, 76, who announced last week that he will run for the White House again in 2024, has spent years fighting to keep his tax returns secret.

Unlike presidents since the 1970s, Trump refused to release his tax returns while in office and went to court to block the taxpayer’s request. Congress.

That legal fight appeared to come to an end Tuesday, when the Supreme Court ruled that the statements should be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago

That committee has requested tax returns from Trump and his related business entities for the period 2015 through 2020.

Giving the statements to the committee does not necessarily mean that you will make them public.

The move comes with just a few weeks of legislature left in the current Congress and Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January, after winning a slim majority in the Nov. 8 elections.

Although the court of the highest court has been thoroughly revamped by Trump, its magistrates have never ruled in his favor, most notably by authorizing in 2020 the transfer of his tax records and business documents to the US attorney’s office. Manhattan district.

Manhattan prosecutors have accused the Trump Organization of concealing compensation it paid to top executives between 2005 and 2021.

AFP