US sports compact



What you missed on the night in NBA and NHL



Moritz Wagner (r) pulls the ball to the basket.

Photo: AP/Brandon Wade





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Among other things today: Heated action between Moritz Wagner and Luka Doncic







Basketball: Doncic clashes with Moritz Wagner in Dallas victory

Heated action between national player Moritz Wagner and superstar Luka Doncic: In the 108:92 victory of the Dallas Mavericks in the North American basketball professional league NBA against Orlando Magic, the Slovenian attacked the Berliner in the meantime, who previously cheered his teammate Jalen Suggs against Doncic had.

First, Doncic, with 23 points again the best thrower in the Mavs, pushed Wagner slightly, teammates and opponents immediately intervened, while the 24-year-old quickly moved away and did not take any further part in the action. Doncic shouted a nasty insult at him from a distance and symbolically wiped a tear from his face. The situation calmed down shortly afterwards and both players suffered a technical foul.

Wagner was Orlando’s shared top scorer with 16 points in the clear defeat, his younger brother Franz remained rather inconspicuous in 27 minutes with six points. The team remains at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 36 bankruptcies from 44 games. Maximilian Kleber only got three points in almost 20 minutes with Dallas, who have now won eight of their last nine games.







Dennis Schröder was particularly impressive in the final minutes of the 114-112 victory of the Boston Celtics against the Chicago Bulls, with a total of 16 points and eight assists.

When the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-105, MVP candidate Kevin Durant had to end the game early. After the superstar scored twelve points in the first quarter, opponent Bruce Brown fell unhappily against his knee shortly after the start of the second period, and the Nets then spoke of a sprain. An MRI on Sunday should bring more information.

Ice Hockey: Leon Draisaitl concedes sixth loss in a row with Edmonton



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





The Edmonton Oilers around the German ice hockey professional Leon Draisaitl have continued their negative series in the North American professional league NHL. The Oilers lost 4-6 (1-1, 2-0, 1-5) to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (local time) and suffered their sixth loss in a row.

Draisaitl assisted in the 1-1 equalizer in the first period, after the second period the Oilers were 3-1 ahead. But in the final section, Edmonton conceded five goals. The German striker Tim Stützle was not used by the Senators. The 20-year-old has been included in the league’s Covid-19 protocol.

Moritz Seider celebrated his first victory with the Detroit Red Wings after four games without a win. 4-0 (2-0, 0-0, 2-0) the Red Wings gave the Buffalo Sabers no chance. This was Detroit’s first clean sheet in a game this season.

(ele/kron/old/ako/dör/SID/dpa)