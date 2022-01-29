The US authorities arrested Flock-Eckern, without announcing the time and place of her arrest. The woman was living in the US state of Kansas when the charges were first brought against her.

On Saturday, the US Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced that Floke-Eckern had been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.

According to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent David Robbins, Floke-Eckern became the commander of an ISIS unit called the Nusseibeh Brigade in the Syrian city of Raqqa in late 2016.

The all-female unit was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and explosive belts.

An arrest warrant filed Friday by Assistant United States Attorney Raj Barkh said that Fluke-Eckern had trained children in the use of assault rifles, and that at least one witness saw one of the Fluke-Eckern children (about 5 or 6 years old) carrying an automatic rifle into a home. family in Syria.

Prosecutors believe she moved to Syria around 2012. In early 2016, her husband was killed in the Syrian city of Tal Abyad while trying to carry out a terrorist attack, prosecutors said.

Later that year, prosecutors said she married a Bangladeshi ISIS member who specialized in drones, but he died in late 2016 or early 2017.

Four months after the death of that man, she married again to a prominent leader in ISIS who was responsible for the organization’s defense of the city of Raqqa.